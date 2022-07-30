TripCandy Tops 1-Day Volume of $542.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TripCandy has a total market cap of $467,522.46 and $542.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TripCandy has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

