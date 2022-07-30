TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0692

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. TRON has a market cap of $6.39 billion and approximately $559.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,425,429,858 coins and its circulating supply is 92,425,442,041 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

