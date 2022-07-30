TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $290,771.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.28 or 0.99988718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00176752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032653 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

