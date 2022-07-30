Truist Financial Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $82.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRU opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.