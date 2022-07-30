U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of USPH opened at $129.78 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
