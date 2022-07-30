UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.6 %

UBS stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

