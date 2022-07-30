UBS Group Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $142.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

