UBS Group Trims Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Target Price to €19.75

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

