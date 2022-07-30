UBS Group Trims Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Target Price to €19.75

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Flow Traders Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.
Flow Traders Company Profile
