UBS Group Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $430.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $625.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.95.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

