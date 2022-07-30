Ultra (UOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $98.38 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,712.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00614309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00263260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

