UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

