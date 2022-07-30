UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

