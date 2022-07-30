UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

