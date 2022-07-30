Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,746 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,664.29. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

