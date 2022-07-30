Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,032.23. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,746 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,664.29.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.54%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.