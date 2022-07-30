Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

