United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.