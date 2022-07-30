United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.90.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

