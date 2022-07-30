UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UNH opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

