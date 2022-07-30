Unitrade Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $38,329.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Unitrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.