Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. Unity Software has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

