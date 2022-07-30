Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,021,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,297. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

