Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $27.04 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

