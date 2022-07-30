Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.22.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

