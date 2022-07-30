Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Up 5.1 %

Universal Logistics stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.