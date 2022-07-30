Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

