Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Univest Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $738.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.
Univest Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.