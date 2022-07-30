Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $23.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Upwork Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

