Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.84 million. Upwork also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

