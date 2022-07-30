Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.60. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 116,482 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The firm has a market cap of C$337.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.69.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Rating ) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.