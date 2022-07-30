Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Valneva has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

