Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Valneva Price Performance
NASDAQ VALN opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Valneva has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $67.84.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
See Also
