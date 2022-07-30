VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $55.14 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

