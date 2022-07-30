Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

