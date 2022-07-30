Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 171,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 473,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

