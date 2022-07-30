Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

