Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Human Investing LLC’s Largest Position

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

