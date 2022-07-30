Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.79. 5,246,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

