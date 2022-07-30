VAULT Price Down 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $147,896.40 and $203.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,500 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

