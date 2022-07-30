VAULT Price Down 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $147,896.40 and $203.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,500 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
