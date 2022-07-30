Vazirani Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Zynga makes up approximately 3.4% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 614,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 401,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Zynga Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.