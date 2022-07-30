Vazirani Asset Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.