Vazirani Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Tenneco makes up approximately 2.0% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.50.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

