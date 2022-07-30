Vazirani Asset Management LLC Sells 211,200 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,200 shares during the period. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 455,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

IPOF stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

