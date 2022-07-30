Verge Market Capitalization Tops $59.98 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $59.98 million and $1.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00255407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,809,313 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

