Verso Market Cap Achieves $555,901.18 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $555,901.18 and approximately $32,260.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
