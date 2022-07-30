Verso Market Cap Achieves $555,901.18 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $555,901.18 and approximately $32,260.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

