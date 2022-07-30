Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $55,766.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,530.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.15 or 0.07073566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00163470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00257976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00664591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00613320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005778 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,676,422 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

