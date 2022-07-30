Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $611,071.33 and approximately $38.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049941 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.