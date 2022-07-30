Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Trading Up 1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 141.65 ($1.71). Approximately 1,818,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,093,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.25 ($1.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.33 ($2.65).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 325.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.25.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,055.95).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

