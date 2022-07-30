Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF remained flat at $2.17 during trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

