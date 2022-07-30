Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $248.46. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $210.62.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

