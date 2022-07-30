Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

