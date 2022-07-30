Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €32.47 ($33.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.46 and its 200 day moving average is €39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. Vonovia has a one year low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a one year high of €60.96 ($62.20).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

